Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai

Mumbai Rains Weather Update: Mumbai is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rain at a few places, in the next 24 hours.
Financial capital of India Mumbai heaved a brief sigh of relief on Friday, 11 June after two days of continuous rainfall on 9 and 10 June. The first showers of southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June and caused flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the city.
Transport services in Mumbai, including the suburban trains and buses, were functioning as per their normal schedule in Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said, as reported by PTI.
The report further added that the civic administration was on its toes as a high tide of 4.34 metres was expected at around 12.54 pm on Friday. But as the rainfall stopped, they got some respite.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai for 12 June, and 'red alert' for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.
On Wednesday, 9 June, a three-storey building collapsed on another structure in Mumbai's Malad west, claiming at least 12 lives, including eight children. The incident occurred at around 11.15 PM, when Mumbai experienced heavy rains throughout the day. The Mumbai Police on Friday, 11 June, arrested the contractor and booked the owner of the building.
(With inputs from PTI)
