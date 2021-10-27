Mumbai Police Appoints Officer to Probe Allegations Against Sameer Wankhede

The Mumbai Police has appointed ACP-level officer Milind Khetle, to investigate allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is spearheading the drugs on cruise ship case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

So far, four police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede, which have been clubbed and will be probed by the officer, news agency ANI reported.

However, though the complaint has been received, the Mumbai Police has not yet registered a case.

One of the complaints filed against Wankhede is by the independent witness in the drugs on cruise case, Prabhakar Sail. His statement was recorded at the Sahar police station.