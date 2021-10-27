Mumbai Police Appoints Officer to Probe Allegations Against Sameer Wankhede

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arrives at NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 October.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
The Mumbai Police has appointed ACP-level officer Milind Khetle, to investigate allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is spearheading the drugs on cruise ship case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.
So far, four police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede, which have been clubbed and will be probed by the officer, news agency ANI reported.
However, though the complaint has been received, the Mumbai Police has not yet registered a case.
One of the complaints filed against Wankhede is by the independent witness in the drugs on cruise case, Prabhakar Sail. His statement was recorded at the Sahar police station.
Further, advocate Sudha Dwivedi has given a written complaint at the MRA Marg police station, against four people including Sameer Wankhede and Kiran Gosavi (the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest went viral).
The anti-drugs agency had ordered a vigilance inquiry after bribery allegations were made by a witness in the NCB case against Aryan Khan.
Prabhakar Sail, the witness, alleged in an affidavit that he was asked by Wankhede to sign as panch witness of the drugs case and further claimed that his signature was taken on 10 blank papers.
Sail also alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)