Mumbai Police Names Arnab Goswami as Accused in TRP Scam Case

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 22 June, named Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an accused in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam, nine months after registering an FIR in the case.
The police named Goswami and four others from ARG Outlier Media (that owns Republic TV) in their 1,800-page supplementary charge sheet submitted in the court.
The others accused in the case are Priya Mukherjee, Shivendu Mulekar, and Shiva Sundaram. The police has so far charged 15 people in the case, including former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta and Republic TVs CEO Vikash Khanchandani.
On 24 March, the Bombay High Court had granted Goswami limited protection from arrest in his petition alleging “serious mala fides" against the police, especially against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Earlier in October 2020, the Mumbai Police had claimed to have busted a ‘TRP scam’, whereby TRPs had allegedly been manipulated. The erstwhile Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, had said that ratings by the BARC, which measures television ratings in India, were being manipulated.
The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels that were allegedly involved in the practice.
They further said that sample houses, where bar-o-meters had been installed to monitor the ratings, were paid to watch certain TV channels to boost the TRP. The amount paid was between Rs 400 and Rs 500 per house per month.
Explaining that TRPs were used by channels to get higher advertising revenue, the police said that the money made from such "manipulation" will be seen as “proceeds of crime”.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.in)
