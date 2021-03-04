Mumbai’s Karachi Bakery Shuts Shop: MNS VP Credits ‘Renaming’ Bid

As per media reports, in November 2020, Haji Saif Shaikh had created a stir outside the premises of the Sindhi shop, demanding from the owner to change the name of the shop, claiming that it was “anti-national” and “unpatriotic.”

Shaikh’s lawyer, too, had, in November, served a legal notice to Karachi Bakery, in order to get the latter to desist from using the name “Karachi”. The legal notice claimed:

“It is a matter of public record that there are tensions between India and Pakistan because of Pakistan’s illegal occupation of land in Kashmir known as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)”.