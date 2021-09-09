Mumbai Court Gives Relief to Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in Maharashtra Sadan Case

A special court acquitted NCP leader and Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the Maharashtra Sadan case being probed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday, 9 September.

Bhujbal's son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five others were also given a clean chit in the matter.

In a petition filed through lawyers Sajal Yadav and Sudarshan Khawase, the minister had contended that during his tenure as deputy chief minister and the state minister of Public Works Department (PWD), there was no evidence of any irregularities or corruption by him.

After his acquittal on Thursday, Bhujbal stated, "While conspiring against me and my family on behalf of some people, I was deliberately implicated. In which, me and my nephew also had to go to jail for two years. But today, I don't want to keep hatred in my mind. Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

ADVERTISEMENT