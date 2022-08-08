Muharram Processions: Restrictions in Srinagar City to Maintain 'Law & Order'

Citing past incidents of violence, the district magistrate, Srinagar, in an order said law and order and security concern is the top most priority of the government keeping in view the larger public interest and safety of its citizens.

The order said it has been witnessed from past instances and upon analysis of reports and data from different security agencies with regard to incidents which have occurred during Muharram, it is evident that not only there has been breach in peace and law and order, but also there have been sectarian clashes which have resulted in breach of peace and threat to maintenance of law and order and also resulted in damage to public property and injuries to civilians and security forces as well.

The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of Muharram mourning period, used to pass through these areas, but have been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990, as authorities maintain that the gatherings have been used for propagating separatist politics.