PM Modi Urges MPs to Counter 'Lies Spread By Oppn' on COVID Situation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, 20 July, before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Saying that a deliberate attempt to create a negative atmosphere was being made, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It (Congress) has not been able to come out of the coma, that we have come this far. Congress' behaviour is unfortunate, they are not able to digest the fact that we have reached this far and that there is no shortage of vaccine. Even in Delhi, 20 percent of the frontline workers have not been vaccinated", Hindustan Times reported.

All MPs of the party including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.