MP Police Charge Senior Executives of Amazon in Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case

The MP police estimate that around 1,000 kg of marijuana, worth roughly Rs 1.09 crore, was sold via Amazon.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
Madhya Pradesh police arrested two men with 20 kilograms of marijuana on 14 November and found out that they were allegedly using Amazon to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states.
The MP police said in a statement that executives of Amazon India were being named as accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act due to differences in answers in documents provided by the company in response to police questions and facts unearthed by discussion, reported Reuters.
On 14 November, Suraj and Bijendra Singh Tomar, who run a roadside dhaba, were arrested with 20 kilograms of marijuana, said the police. The marijuana had allegedly been sourced from Visakhapatnam using Amazon.
Amazon said in a statement that it does not allow the listing and sale of legally prohibited products, and that it takes strict action against sellers in case of any violations.
"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it," Amazon said in response to the allegations of marijuana smuggling on the online retailer's site.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked the online retailer to cooperate, warning that action may be taken otherwise, reports NDTV.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)