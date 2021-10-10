MP: Muslim Family Alleges Right-Wing Mob Beat Them and Asked To Vacate Home

A Muslim family living at Kampel grampanchayat, near Indore in Madhya Pradesh alleged that they were beaten up by a mob of more than 100-150 people on Saturday night, 9 October.

The family of seven alleged that people who claimed to be members of right-wing groups threatened and asked them to vacate their house.

As per reports, the Geyasuddins, who are blacksmiths by profession, had moved to Kampel two years ago.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shahrukh Geyasuddin, whose 46-year old father Farukh Geyasuddin was allegedly beaten up by the mob, said that the men “barged in and began beating us up using the rods that were lying nearby."