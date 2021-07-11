MP Man Arrested for an 'Objectionble' Post About PM Modi, Smriti Irani

A 28-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on social media, an official told PTI on Sunday, 11 July.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, who is the Khachrod mandal president, Chetan Sharma. Sharma said the post had an edited picture along with objectionable comments. The accused's name is Govardhan Nagar, and is a resident of Akya Jagir village of Ujjain district, the SHO of Khachrod police station Ramkishor Singhavat told PTI.