MP Journalist Thrashed by Locals, 3 Accused Arrested

An electronic media journalist in Madhya Pradesh’s Siswat was thrashed by locals in the intervening night of Friday, 12 November and Saturday, 13 November.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Nishant Rajput had gone to cover a cultural programme. However, as it turned out, on the pretext of cultural programme, bar dancers had allegedly been called in for a dance show and gambling was underway.
MORE DETAILS
Some locals — allegedly engaged in gambling — thrashed the journalist, following which he had to be admitted in the district hospital, where he was given stitches.
An FIR has been registered in the case and all three accused, Anand Dongre, Kanhaiya Dongre and Golu Kandiya, have been arrested.
WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?
Kumar Prateek, Superintendent of Police Seoni has confirmed the arrests and said that interrogation is underway.
"We have cornered almost all major groups involved in the gambling in the district and this doesn't look like any organised gambling session,” the SP added.
