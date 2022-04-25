MP High Court Grants Protection to Dindori Inter-Faith Couple Who Eloped

The house and three shops of Asif Khan's family were razed by the authorities 5 days after he eloped with his Hindu neighbour Sakshi Sahu.
(Photo by special arrangement/The Quint)
Nearly 20 days after an interfaith couple from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district eloped and got married in a temple in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, MP High Court's Jabalpur bench restrained police from taking any action against the man on a kidnapping case lodged by the woman's kin.
The court also said, "Further they will also be given protection, in case any action is taken against them by the society..."
On 4 April, Asif and Sakshi eloped following which a case was registered under the Sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal code based on the complaint of Sakshi's brother Mohit Sahu on 5 April.
On 7 April, while Sakshi and Asif were getting married in a temple in Dantewada in Chhattisgrah, district administration of Dindori, MP, demolished three shops belonging to the family of Khan, citing 'illegal construction'.
Hours after this, former BJP minister Om Prakash Dhurvey and party's district president Narendra Singh Rajput on 7 April sat on a protest demanding demolition of Asif Khan's house. The district collector and the sub-divisional magistrate of Dindori met the protesters.
Protest by BJP leaders demanding demolition of Asif Khan's house in Dindori, MP.
Following the protest, Khan's house, which was under the name of his father Haleem Khan, was demolished citing 'illegal construction' on 8 April.
Responding to questions by media, SDM Balbir Raman said:
On 9 April, a video of Sakshi Sahu emerged where she could be heard saying that she had married Asif Khan of her own accord. Sakshi in the video requested help from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan against the false cases against Asif Khan.