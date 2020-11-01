MP Bypolls: BJP’s Imarti Devi Barred From Campaigning for a Day

Imarti Devi was called "item" by ex-chief minister Kamal Nath, resulting in a controversy. The Election Commission on Monday, 26 October said that Kamal Nath violated the poll advisory by using the word "item" against Imarti Devi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi, who was called "item" by ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath and triggered an outrage, was on Saturday, 31 October, barred by the Election Commission from campaigning in the state for a day. According to NDTV, Devi has been accused of making objectionable comments against some women family members of a rival candidate.