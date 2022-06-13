MP Authorities Demolish Homes of Persons Who Attacked Woman With Paper Cutter

On 10 June, a woman was attacked by a group of men armed with a paper cutter as she was defending herself against harassment in Bhopal's TT Nagar area, where she and her husband had a spat with the accused over parking.

Following the attack, the woman had to undergo surgery and received at least 118 stitches on her face.

Two of the accused – Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde – have been arrested, while the police are searching for the third person.

Commissioner of Police Makrand Deoskar told the media that Badshah, who is a resident of Roshanpura Basti in Bhopal, has been accused in over 30 cases. He got out of jail on 22 April 2022, the police said.

On the directions of Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the police are likely to include NSA charges and constitute an SIT to probe and expedite the case and its proceedings.

CM Chauhan had also visited the couple on 12 June and announced that the state government would bear the cost of the woman's treatment. He had also awarded her Rs 1 lakh for her bravery.