Mother of UP Cow Slaughter Suspect Killed During Raid, Murder FIR Against Police

The kin of the deceased have alleged in their complaint that the police had first threatened to shoot Roshni when she questioned the police about why they were taking her son, and had later opened fire. The family members say that they are not aware for which crime the police had come to arrest their brother.

They said they had come to the village from Mumbai on Saturday for their sister’s wedding.

While an FIR has been lodged against unnamed police personnel over the charge of murder, another case has also been filed by the police against about 20 villagers, under Sections 146 (rioting) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Every point of this incident that happened is being investigated. Strictest action will be taken against whoever is guilty," the police has said.