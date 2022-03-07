Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody by PMLA Court

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
(Photo: PTI)
A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday, 7 March, sent Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik to a 14-day judicial custody till 21 March, reported ANI.
Earlier, Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 7 March, in connection with a money laundering case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The ED had arrested him on 23 February.
"It was called a terror fund by accusing him of funding Haseena Parkar Rs 55 lakh. But today, the ED says that last time Rs 55 lakh was a typing mistake and it is only Rs 5 lakh, but on the basis of this application, he was sent to ED's custody," Desai said.
The case is based on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed a criminal complaint under certain sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
(With inputs from Livemint.)
