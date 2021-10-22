‘Modi Sarkar Rasta Kholo’: Farmers Blame Delhi Police for Blocked Routes

The Quint visited the Ghazipur border protest site, amid reports of farmers leaving the site.
The Quint visited the Ghazipur border protest site, amid reports of farmers leaving the site, in view of the Supreme Court's observation, which stated that "farmers have the right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely".
Meanwhile, “Modi Sarkar Rasta Kholo” was written on police barricades.
Farmers claimed that the police has barricaded the routes to stop farmers from entering Delhi. They said that they are not leaving Ghazipur until their demands of repealing the three contentious farm laws are met.
Farmers protesting against the farm laws introduced by the Centre had gathered at the borders of the national capital in November 2020, and have been obstructing the highways as part of their resistance since then.
