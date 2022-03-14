Madhya Pradesh: Mob Vandalises Shrine, Paints Dargah Saffron in Narmadapuram

In the wee hours of Sunday, 13 March, a mob of unidentified men vandalised a shrine located on the route between Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram and Pipariya.
The tomb, doors, and minaret of the Shrine situated near Semri Harchand, were also reportedly smeared with saffron paint.
The incident came to light after some people saw the vandalised site and informed the locals as well as the police administration in the area. Following this, a 'chakka jam' was organised by the community, reportedly prompting the police and officials to take cognisance of the matter.
Speaking to reporters, Hemant Shrivastav, town inspector of Makhan Nagar police station, stated,
As per a report by The Indian Express, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
He added that since the incident, the Hindu and Muslim locals have pooled in money, repainted and restored the shrine.
"The locals of both communities have pooled the money and repainted and restored the shrine. They have been living with peace in the area and we will catch those who did it very soon," he added.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
