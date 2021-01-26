‘Political Workers Trying to Sabotage Farmer Rally’: Union Leader

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU), said that he was aware of some violence during the rally and blamed miscreants and political elements for trying to sabotage farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday 26, January.

“We know the people who are trying to create a disturbance, they are identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation,” Tikait told ANI.

Tikait had earlier said that there was confusion about the route and claimed that the rally was going on peacefully.