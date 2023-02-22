Minor Jat Girl, Tribal Man Found Dead in MP's Dewas; Police Suspect Suicide

(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide)

A minor girl and an 18-year-old tribal man were found dead one day apart early this week in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, the police said on Wednesday, 22 February. Both of them had been missing for three weeks.

The girl, who belonged to the Jat community, was found hanging from a tree on the evening of Sunday, 19 February, whereas the man, identified as Chandan Nigwal, who hailed from a tribal community, was found dead about 500 metres from where her body was recovered, on Monday, 20 February.