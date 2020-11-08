Ministry of Shipping To Be Renamed, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 8 November said that the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. PM Modi was inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district via video conferencing, that will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route, reported news agency PTI.

“Work is being done so that the country’s sea area emerges as an essential part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. To boost the government’s effort, one more big step is being taken,” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

“The Ministry of Shipping will be renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The ministry is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from PTI)