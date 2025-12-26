Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019 Why Indian Forces Lost 72 Fighter Jet Pilots Without Any War in Last 26 Years Why Indian Forces Lost 72 Fighter Jet Pilots Without Any War in Last 26 Years Analysis of aircraft losses in Indian Armed Forces since Independence reveals fighter jets are one of the most fatal Naman Shah & Aroop Mishra India Published: i Why Indian Forces Lost 72 Fighter Jet Pilots Without Any War in Last 26 Years (Designed by Kamran Akhter / The Quint) ✕ advertisement

While the accident of India’s Tejas combat aircraft at Dubai Air Show was just the first fatal crash of this fighter jet in its 24 years of flying operations, Indian forces have seen over 1,861 aircraft losses across categories in 79 years since Independence, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,126 pilots.

The Quint analysed an extensive dataset of military aircraft losses maintained by Bharat-Rakshak, an independent web portal that host rich databases on Indian armed forces.

The portal lists aircraft crashes from 1933 onwards. It includes all the aircraft losses of Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, the Indian Coast Guard, and even cases where a civilian aircraft was employed in the service of the forces.

“The database was built over decades by referring to sources,” Jagan Pillarisetti, who updates the tabulation every month, said in an email response. “While there is a degree of confidence in its completeness from the 1990s onwards, it is only 60-70% complete for the 1947-1990 period. Prior to 1947, it is again quite complete with a confidence level in 90 percentiles.”

In years when India fought a war, the toll of aircraft losses and pilot fatalities spiked above the existing trend. Notably, the 1962 war against China was an exception as India didn’t fly combat operations then. In the 1965 War, about 35 Indian military aircrafts were destroyed on the ground during strikes by Pakistan. The number of aircraft accidents has been consistently declining after the 1960s. “It is not only the result of the new generation of aircraft, but also of the great amount of effort devoted to flight safety. Every accident is followed by a detailed court of inquiry,” said Air Marshal (Retired) Ravinath Burli.

Indian Air Force, along with the Indian Army and Navy, operate fleets of aircraft in nine different categories, each serving different purpose.

“Since air warfare started over 100 years ago, its attributes of reach, flexibility, precision, and speed have made air power the first responder in a crisis. It is a tool which gives you the capability to coerce and deter adversaries. We saw its effectiveness in the recent conflict situation against Pakistan." Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Anil Golani, Director General of Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies

Apart from combat missions, military aircraft fulfil other crucial roles, too. “During humanitarian crisis, transport aircraft and helicopters of the forces help civil administrations in relief operations, delivering aid, etc in India, as well as outside India to project our soft power,” added Air Marshal Burli. This diverse set of engagements of military aircraft also brings possibilities of mishaps. Indian forces saw a total of 385 aircraft accidents in the peacetime since 2000. Seven of these 385 aircraft were possibly repaired and rejoined the service, as per the data on Bharat-Rakshak. The aircraft category that suffered most accidents are the fighter jets. Fighter jets in Indian military are operated by the Air Force and the Navy. Together, they lost 210 fighter jets in 213 adverse incidents (three jets were repaired) since 2000, taking the lives of 72 fighter pilots. However, officially, just one of these 210 fighter jets was lost in enemy action – a MiG-21 during the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. So, what accounts for the remaining 209 fighter jet crashes that took the lives of 72 fighter jet pilots? Why are the costliest military aircraft in the Indian forces also the most fatal? What makes flying a fighter jet so risky?

Air Marshal Burli, who is a former Commandant of Tactics and Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), explains the challenges involved in flying a fighter jet. TACDE is an Indian Air Force unit, most notably known for training aerial combat to its best fighter pilots. He explained: “Fighter pilots require intense and rigorous training to adapt themselves to the high performance and speed of fighter jets. Speed could sometimes be faster than the speed of sound. Therefore, most fighter jet crashes during peacetime can be attributed to different factors during training.” “Fighter pilots undergo gradual and graded training during peacetime so that they are well-prepared for times of combat when they have to maneuver the mighty jets amidst dozens of enemy aircraft in the sky.” “There are significant physiological and psychological aspects to flying a fighter jet.”

Gravity (G) “While on the ground, human beings are used to 1G, i.e. in normal standing posture. The G may increase a little bit more when you run. But when you go up in the air, especially in a fast jet, you can experience up to 7G. Sustaining 7G means that you feel seven times more than your own body weight. So, when the pilot rotates the jet, there's a centrifugal force that is constantly acting on the body. The pilot gets pressed down in the seat with that force.” “The human body is structured to flow the blood vertically for 1G. Blood is continuously pumped into the brain. But when the body is subjected to high Gs, the blood is pulled out from the brain and forced towards the legs. This causes the phenomenon of blackouts and the pilot can’t see anything.” “If the G goes beyond what is physiological permissible, the pilot could lose consciousness. This is called G-loc. It generally happens at rapid onset of quite high G – around 7G, 8G, 9G.” “Therefore, you will see fighter pilots wear special anti-G suits that help prevent blood from going towards the legs and thereby increasing the threshold of G tolerance.”

Oxygen and Nitrogen “Fighter jets operate at a wide range of heights going up to 30,000ft or higher, and they could reach such high-altitude levels at a rapid rate. The partial pressure of oxygen, which is vital to human existence, goes on reducing beyond 10,000 feet. Although the oxygen mask takes care of oxygen supply, there is a chance of oxygen failure at high altitude, resulting in hypoxia.” “As the pilot ascends to higher altitude levels, the air pressure goes on reducing and the nitrogen that is held in the bloodstream starts to bubble out. This decompression sickness happens beyond 20,000-22,000 feet and it can cause crippling joint pain and/or chokes.”

Disorientation “Inner ear’s vestibular apparatus, which manages a person’s sense of balance, is conditioned to the setting of feet firmly planted on the ground. So, when the fighter jet maneuvers mid-air, the vestibular system can rotate in a confusing way and cause a very intense feeling of disorientation. This is compounded at night, when a jet is flying in the dark.” “Many accidents have occurred on account of disorientation.”

Vision “Eye rods in the retina, which helps humans in night vision, are affected by oxygen. So, night flying is particularly demanding for fighter jet pilots.”

Engagement “Fighter jets are sophisticated machines, and flying involves constant coordination with crew on the ground. It is a fully engaging activity.”

Mental Agility “There are psychological aspects when you fly a high-speed aircraft as it’s an unnatural activity for a human being. And a fighter pilot may have concerns about his day-to-day life like a normal person. So, conditioning a pilot’s mind is one of the very engaging aspects of fast jet aviation. You constantly exhort pilots to separate the two worlds – inside the cockpit and outside the cockpit. It takes a lot of experience and conditioning.”

"These inherent challenges put the pilot at risk whether they are flying in peace or in war. While army battalions on ground and navy units in ocean mostly operate in teams, a fighter pilot does the herculean job alone in the cockpit,” said Air Vice Marshal Golani, who flew fighter jets like Ajeet and Jaguar during his service in the Indian Air Force. “So, these accidents take place not only in the Indian Air Force but Air Forces across the world. The moment you get into a cockpit and fly, you are at risk.” Air Marshal Burli added, “Given the demanding nature of the job, you got to have people who have a certain natural configuration of psychomotor, physiology, and psychology to handle those machines. So naturally, the selection process of recruiting fighter pilots is more intense. Even after selection, many pilots cannot cope with arduous training. There is elimination at every stage of the process.”

However, the challenging nature of flying a fighter jet makes accidents inevitable even for the best fighter pilots. According to the Thirteenth Defence Plan submitted by Standing Committee on Defence in the Parliament, 11 out of 20 fighter jet accidents in IAF between 2017-22 involved human error of servicing and aircrew. Ten of those 20 fighter jet accidents involved technical defects. One of those fighter jet accidents involved foreign object damage and one accident was attributed to bird strike.

While most fighter jet accidents in the given period involved MiG 21, aircraft accidents are usually weighed against total flying hours. Therefore, many IAF pilots reject the stigmatisation of MiG 21 as a ‘flying coffin’ as it had one of the lower accident rates when compared with other aircraft of its generation. Although there were other concerns with respect to the Soviet-era fighter jet that served the IAF for over six decades.