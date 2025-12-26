Why Indian Forces Lost 72 Fighter Jet Pilots Without Any War in Last 26 Years

advertisement
While the accident of India’s Tejas combat aircraft at Dubai Air Show was just the first fatal crash of this fighter jet in its 24 years of flying operations, Indian forces have seen over 1,861 aircraft losses across categories in 79 years since Independence, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,126 pilots.
The Quint analysed an extensive dataset of military aircraft losses maintained by Bharat-Rakshak, an independent web portal that host rich databases on Indian armed forces.
The portal lists aircraft crashes from 1933 onwards. It includes all the aircraft losses of Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, the Indian Coast Guard, and even cases where a civilian aircraft was employed in the service of the forces.
In years when India fought a war, the toll of aircraft losses and pilot fatalities spiked above the existing trend. Notably, the 1962 war against China was an exception as India didn’t fly combat operations then.
In the 1965 War, about 35 Indian military aircrafts were destroyed on the ground during strikes by Pakistan.
The number of aircraft accidents has been consistently declining after the 1960s.
“It is not only the result of the new generation of aircraft, but also of the great amount of effort devoted to flight safety. Every accident is followed by a detailed court of inquiry,” said Air Marshal (Retired) Ravinath Burli.
Indian Air Force, along with the Indian Army and Navy, operate fleets of aircraft in nine different categories, each serving different purpose.
Apart from combat missions, military aircraft fulfil other crucial roles, too. “During humanitarian crisis, transport aircraft and helicopters of the forces help civil administrations in relief operations, delivering aid, etc in India, as well as outside India to project our soft power,” added Air Marshal Burli.
This diverse set of engagements of military aircraft also brings possibilities of mishaps.
Indian forces saw a total of 385 aircraft accidents in the peacetime since 2000. Seven of these 385 aircraft were possibly repaired and rejoined the service, as per the data on Bharat-Rakshak.
The aircraft category that suffered most accidents are the fighter jets.
Fighter jets in Indian military are operated by the Air Force and the Navy. Together, they lost 210 fighter jets in 213 adverse incidents (three jets were repaired) since 2000, taking the lives of 72 fighter pilots.
However, officially, just one of these 210 fighter jets was lost in enemy action – a MiG-21 during the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.
So, what accounts for the remaining 209 fighter jet crashes that took the lives of 72 fighter jet pilots?
Why are the costliest military aircraft in the Indian forces also the most fatal?
What makes flying a fighter jet so risky?
Air Marshal Burli, who is a former Commandant of Tactics and Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), explains the challenges involved in flying a fighter jet. TACDE is an Indian Air Force unit, most notably known for training aerial combat to its best fighter pilots.
He explained:
“Fighter pilots require intense and rigorous training to adapt themselves to the high performance and speed of fighter jets. Speed could sometimes be faster than the speed of sound. Therefore, most fighter jet crashes during peacetime can be attributed to different factors during training.”
“Fighter pilots undergo gradual and graded training during peacetime so that they are well-prepared for times of combat when they have to maneuver the mighty jets amidst dozens of enemy aircraft in the sky.”
“There are significant physiological and psychological aspects to flying a fighter jet.”
"These inherent challenges put the pilot at risk whether they are flying in peace or in war. While army battalions on ground and navy units in ocean mostly operate in teams, a fighter pilot does the herculean job alone in the cockpit,” said Air Vice Marshal Golani, who flew fighter jets like Ajeet and Jaguar during his service in the Indian Air Force. “So, these accidents take place not only in the Indian Air Force but Air Forces across the world. The moment you get into a cockpit and fly, you are at risk.”
Air Marshal Burli added, “Given the demanding nature of the job, you got to have people who have a certain natural configuration of psychomotor, physiology, and psychology to handle those machines. So naturally, the selection process of recruiting fighter pilots is more intense. Even after selection, many pilots cannot cope with arduous training. There is elimination at every stage of the process.”
While most fighter jet accidents in the given period involved MiG 21, aircraft accidents are usually weighed against total flying hours. Therefore, many IAF pilots reject the stigmatisation of MiG 21 as a ‘flying coffin’ as it had one of the lower accident rates when compared with other aircraft of its generation. Although there were other concerns with respect to the Soviet-era fighter jet that served the IAF for over six decades.
With the retirement of last MiG 21 squadron in September 2025, the total fighter squadron strength of IAF is down to 29. That is significantly lower than the approved strength of 42 fighter squadrons.
“There was a committee led by JRD Tata which initially recommended 62 fighter squadrons, and then at some point of time the accepted strength became 42, but the nature of our threat has grown. So, there is a need to review this because 42 is not enough in my opinion,” said Air Vice Marshal Golani.
A fighter squadron in IAF typically comprises 16-18 jets. In comparison to India’s 29, the squadron strength of Pakistan stands at 25 and that of China is 66.
The bottlenecks with respect to India’s fighter jet strength is primarily attributed to a major delay in supply of Tejas fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has a pending order of 141 Tejas Mk 1A combat aircraft.
“There is a lack of accountability in that whole ecosystem,” added Air Vice Marshal Golani. “We have raised an RFI (Request For Information) for 114 multi-role fighter aircraft that is pending clearance from the government. So, even if you were to place an order as of today, the order books for the Rafale, the F-15, the F-16, etc are such that Indian Air Force is unlikely to get any aircraft for the next five years. The problem is that we are terribly slow in all this and the bureaucracy is too much.”