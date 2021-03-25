2 CRPF Jawans Killed, 2 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Lawaypora

Meanwhile, additional forces were sent to the spot and the area was cordoned off. An operation has been launched to nab the attackers. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar added that the Lashkar-e-Taiba were suspected to be involved in the attack on Thursday.

The car-borne militants blocked the semi-bulletproof vehicle of the CRPF and opened fire on it, reported IANS, quoting sources.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, CRPF DIG Kishore Prasad said, “Around 3:45 pm, a patrol unit was attacked by terrorists. The area has been sealed. One CRPF jawan has lost his life and three others sustained injuries. It was a hit-and-run attack. Soon, the terrorists will be either arrested or killed.”

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)