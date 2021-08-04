MHA Recommends Disciplinary Action Against Former CBI Director Alok Verma

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended disciplinary action against former CBI director Alok Verma for allegedly "misusing his position" as the central agency director and violating rules during his service, PTI reported on Wednesday, 4 August, quoting officials.

A Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) source related to the development told IANS: "A file recommending disciplinary action against Verma has been received from Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and has been sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for further action."