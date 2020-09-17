Out of 3K UAPA Cases, Only 821 Charge Sheets Filed Between 2016-18

Data by the MHA in Rajya Sabha clarified that 3,974 people booked under the anti-terror law were arrested.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was introduced by Parliament in 1967. | (Photo: Harsh Sahani/ The Quint )

Out of 3,005 cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2016 and 2018, charge sheets were reportedly filed in only 821 cases. The data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Rajya Sabha clarified that 3,974 people booked under the anti-terror law were arrested.

The MoS (Home) added that in 2016, charge sheets were filed in only 232 cases. In 2017, the number was 272, and in 2018 it was 317.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was informed that at least 1,198 people have been detained by the police under the National Security Act (NSA) in 2017 and 2018. Madhya Pradesh has booked the most number of people, the number stood at 795, reported The Indian Express. Out of the 1,198 booked, 563 are reportedly still in jail.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)