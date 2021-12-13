Men Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' Shoot at Crowd in MP Wedding, 1 Dead

A group of men chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' barged into a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and fired shots, killing a man identified as Devi Lal Meena on Sunday, 12 December.

Videos of the incident captured the attacker, dressed in red pullover and wearing sunglasses, wielding a revolver.

According to Sunil Pandey, SP Mandsaur, an FIR was lodged against eleven persons and four have been arrested in the matter so far. "Investigation and identification of the rest is under process," he stated.

Speaking to The Quint, the SP added: