‘Means of True Information Being Blocked’: Sibal on 100th Episode of 'Dil Se'

"There's a common threat running through all of it — the judiciary, the films, and press freedom," said Kapil Sibal, speaking on the sidelines of a grand launch event marking the 100th episode of his podcast interview series Dil Se, in Delhi.

Launched in December 2023, Sibal’s show releases one episode each week, featuring wide-ranging conversations on national affairs — from politics and constitutional values to social issues and questions of integrity.

A teaser of the 100th episode, which features senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, was screened before an audience of distinguished guests, including senior Congress leaders, Bollywood personalities, authors, and veteran journalists, with former Supreme Court judge U.U. Lalit attending as the guest of honour.

Lalit, in his brief remarks, underscored the need to preserve judicial independence, reflecting on the judiciary’s responsibility to remain insulated from political pressures.