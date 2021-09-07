Brahmin Pitch, No 'Smaraks' Commitment as Mayawati Blows UP Election Bugle

BSP chief Mayawati at the Prabudh Sammelan' on 7 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Months ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, on Tuesday, 7 September, attended the 'Prabudh Sammelan' in Lucknow with a pitch of uniting the Brahmin community in support for her party.
"The Brahmins have agreed that under the BSP's rule, people from the community were in better condition as compared to under BJP's rule," she said, adding that if her party comes to power in the state next year, she will "ensure their security."
She added that the Brahmins must support the BSP for her party to come to power in the state with complete majority like in 2007.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
Commenting on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's address in Mumbai on 6 September, where he said that Hindus and Muslims have the same ancestry, Mayawati said: "I want to ask him that if the Hindus and Muslims in India have the same ancestors, then why do the RSS and the BJP behave like Muslims are adopted?"
Often criticised for erecting statues and parks in the state and naming infrastructure projects after her while she was in power, Mayawati said that this time her party will only focus on development of the state and not on parks and smaraks.
She also urged her supporters to come to Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal in Lucknow on 9 October to observe the death anniversary of the late BSP supremo and her mentor Kanshi Ram.
