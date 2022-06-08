Massive Fire at Parking Lot Next to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station

Massive fire at a e-rickshaw parking station next to Delhi's Jamia Nagar metro station.
A massive fire broke out at a e-rickshaw parking station next to Delhi's Jamia Nagar metro station on Wednesday, 8 June.
Visuals shared on social media from the spot show the parking lot covered in flames.
At least 10 cars, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws, one motorcycle, and two scooters have been charred in the fire, the Delhi fire services said.
