Massive Bungalow, Swimming Pool, Home Theatre: EOW Raids RTO Official in MP

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday, 18 August, raided three premises of a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city and came across facilities generally found in a 5-star hotel.

It was also found that the couple had assets "650 times higher" than their known sources of income, EOW Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told news agency PTI.