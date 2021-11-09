Mark Mobius Allocates Almost 1/2 of his Emerging Market Funds to India & Taiwan

Mobius also said that the policies of the union government that ensure the same financial rules across states will help India in the long term.

"The government has begun to regulate better, trying to avoid monopolies," he remarked. "We are looking at small and medium-sized companies that will benefit from these changes where the government wants a more level playing field", NDTV reported.

He also said that while China is dragging the market index down, people "have to look at other areas such as India that are going up."

(With inputs from Bloomberg and NDTV)