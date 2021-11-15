Maoists Hang Four in Bihar on Suspicion of Being Police Informers

A note was left stuck on the wall of the house accusing the family members of being responsible for the death of four Maoists who were killed earlier, allegedly by being poisoned as part of a conspiracy.

The note alleges that the four Maoists weren’t killed in an encounter. Charging the four villagers with treason in a kangaroo court, the four people were killed. The note concludes that traitors will be punished in the same way.