Mann Ki Baat: Modi Hails Diversity of India, Pays Tribute to Ambedkar and Phules

In the 87th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's cultural diversity and paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Modi began his address by saying that there has been an increase in demand for Indian goods globally. Noting that India had achieved its export target of $400 billion, PM Modi said this accomplishment signifies the country’s “capabilities and potential”.
Here are some of the other highlights of Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, 27 March.
Modi remarked, "Earlier it was believed only big people could sell products to the Government but the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal has changed this, illustrating the spirit of a New India."
The Prime Minister also commented on the vigour and fitness of recent Padma awardee Baba Sivananda, who is said to be 125 years old. "His health is a topic of discussion in the country. He has a passion for yoga," said Modi.
Listing out a bunch of startups in the AYUSH sector, Modi said that these enterprises would soon spread AYUSH across the world.
Modi spoke at length about the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat and asked his listeners to learn more about the fair. He said the fair in the western state of Gujarat is an example of the country's rich cultural diversity since it sees a lot of participation by people from northeast India, a coming together of east and west.
Paying tribute to three of India's great social reformers, Modi said, "In the month of April, we will celebrate the birth anniversaries of two great personalities - Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Both these great men fought against discrimination and inequality. Mahatma Phule started schools for girls, raised his voice against female infanticide. It is also necessary to mention the contributions of Savitribai Phule. She played a huge role in setting up several social institutions. As a teacher and social reformer, she raised awareness in society."
Modi then gave a call to parents and guardians to ensure that girls are not deprived of the benefits of education.
