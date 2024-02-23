Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'There Will Be More Widows Like Me': 2 Village Volunteers Found Dead in Manipur

In a separate incident, security forces fired on 'village volunteers' attempting to enter the MPTC to loot firearms.
Borun Thockchom & Saptarshi Basak
The Quint visited the wife of Manisana, who said that countless mothers and wives have lost their sons and husbands in the conflict.

(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)

The lifeless bodies of Ningthoujam Manisana and N Oken were recovered from Imphal, Manipur, over the weekend 11 and 12 February. The Quint visited the wife of Manisana, who said that countless mothers and wives have lost their sons and husbands in the conflict.

In a separate incident, security personnel opened fire on 'village volunteers' attempting to enter Manipur Police Training College to loot firearms, resulting in at least one fatality.

Published: 23 Feb 2024,05:32 AM IST

