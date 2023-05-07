Manipur Violence | Casualties Rise, 32,000 civilians rescued: 10 Key Highlights

People near the site of a fire after violence broke out during the Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Imphal on 4 May. Image used for representation.
The situation in Manipur has been tense, especially in the last couple of days, as the Meitei's demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) List got a boost from the Manipur High Court but was met with vociferous opposition from the Naga and the Kuki ethnic groups.
With the north-eastern state simmering with violence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for peace and end to violence.
Here are ten key highlights from what has happened today:
Kuldeep Singh, the security advisor for Manipur, said that there have been at least 37 casualties, The Times Of India reported.
The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles said that they have rescued 32,000 civilians.
People stepped on Sunday morning to buy essentials as the curfew relaxed in Churachandpur district.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a special flight will be arranged for students from the state who are currently stuck in Manipur.
A batch of pleas were filed in the Supreme Court on the situation in Manipur. This included one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for a probe by an SIT into the violence that rocked the northeastern state last week, news agency PTI has reported.
Union minister for development of northeastern Region G Kishan Reddy stated that the Central government is ready for talks and settle the issue.
128 students of Sikkim were rescued from Manipur, and were brought back to the state, news agency PTI has reported.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the home department to help students from the state currently stranded in violence-hit Manipur.
A defence spokesperson said that army has also significantly enhanced aerial surveillance through movement of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) or drones and redeployment of helicopters within the Imphal valley, The Indian Express has reported.
Medical entrance exam NEET UG was postponed in Manipur, and fresh dates will be announced soon by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). The state still has a heavy deployment of para-military and central police forces.
