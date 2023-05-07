Manipur Violence | Casualties Rise, 32,000 civilians rescued: 10 Key Highlights

The situation in Manipur has been tense, especially in the last couple of days, as the Meitei's demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) List got a boost from the Manipur High Court but was met with vociferous opposition from the Naga and the Kuki ethnic groups.

With the north-eastern state simmering with violence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for peace and end to violence.

Here are ten key highlights from what has happened today: