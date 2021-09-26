Manipur Tribal Leader’s Murder: Video Shows Abduction in Police Presence

In the viral videos of the abduction, the security personnel can be seen as mute spectators, watching, not intervening, even as Abonmai is seen resisting the alleged abduction.

Abonmai was abducted by suspected NSCN (IM) cadres from the gate of the ground where the state government’s outreach programme “Go to Hills 2.0” was being held. He was shoved into an SUV right in front of the security personnel stationed there.

Soon after the abduction, his son Arai Abonmai filed an FIR at the Lamphel police station, alleging that his father Thuan Abonmai was abducted by NSCN (IM) cadres from Pologround in Tamenglong headquarters around 11:30am.

“As there is apprehension that my father may be harmed, I prayed that immediate measures be taken up to rescue my father,” he wrote to the police.