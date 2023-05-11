One Dead in Encounter Between 'Kuki Militants' & Security Forces in Manipur

File photo of police vehicle burnt by protesters in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.
(Photo: PTI)
An encounter broke out between 'Kuki militants' and state security forces Tronglaobi Makha Liekai in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, 11 May.
Casualties: The intense gunfight that lasted for several hours claimed the life of one security personnel, identified as Hiesnam Jiten Singh.
Five other security personnel were wounded in the incident.
The injured sepoys were immediately rushed to a hospital and are undergoing medical treatment
The deceased soldier's body has been sent for post-mortem
Two Kuki militants also reportedly sustained injuries in the shoot-out
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
