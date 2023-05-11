One Dead in Encounter Between 'Kuki Militants' & Security Forces in Manipur

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019One Dead in Encounter Between 'Kuki Militants' & Security Forces in Manipur

Five other security personnel were wounded in the incident.
An encounter broke out between 'Kuki militants' and state security forces Tronglaobi Makha Liekai in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, 11 May.

Casualties: The intense gunfight that lasted for several hours claimed the life of one security personnel, identified as Hiesnam Jiten Singh.

  • Five other security personnel were wounded in the incident.

  • The injured sepoys were immediately rushed to a hospital and are undergoing medical treatment

  • The deceased soldier's body has been sent for post-mortem

  • Two Kuki militants also reportedly sustained injuries in the shoot-out

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

