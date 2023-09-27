Manipur's Status as 'Disturbed Area' Extended, Barring 19 Police Stations

Security personnel on duty during a protest rally by school students against the killing of two Meitei youths, in Imphal West district on Wednesday, 27 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Manipur's status as a 'disturbed area' will continue for the next six months except at 19 police stations, according to a notice dated Wednesday, 27 September, issued by the state government on behalf of the governor.
The notification.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
