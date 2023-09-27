Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur's Status as 'Disturbed Area' Extended, Barring 19 Police Stations

Manipur's Status as 'Disturbed Area' Extended, Barring 19 Police Stations

The unrest in Manipur escalated again as protests erupted over the deaths of 2 Meitei students.
The Quint
India
Published:

Security personnel on duty during a protest rally by school students against the killing of two Meitei youths, in Imphal West district on Wednesday, 27 September.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel on duty during a protest rally by school students against the killing of two Meitei youths, in Imphal West district on Wednesday, 27 September.</p></div>

Manipur's status as a 'disturbed area' will continue for the next six months except at 19 police stations, according to a notice dated Wednesday, 27 September, issued by the state government on behalf of the governor.

The notification.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT