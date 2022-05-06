Manipur Court Orders Judicial Probe Into Death of Jeweller in Police Custody

A Manipur court on Thursday, 5 May, ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged death of a local jeweller in police custody in Imphal. The deceased had been detained by the police in a debt recovery case, and a sub-inspector has been arrested in connection with the death.

Arambam Nanao, 35, was allegedly picked up by a team of police from his locality in Imphal West on Monday, 2 May, at around 9 am and detained on the charge of failure to return borrowed gold. His family went to the police station soon after, where SI Th Jitendro Singh asked the mother of the accused to bring Rs 5 lakh before 4 pm for the release of her son, as per a Hindustan Times report.