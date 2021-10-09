Mangaluru College to Name Park After Late Activist Stan Swamy

Despite pressure from Hindu groups, a college in Mangaluru has said that it is standing by its decision to name one of the parks on campus after the late activist Stan Swamy, who died while he was in jail in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

The administration at St Aloysius College (autonomous) college in Mangaluru has said it has only postponed the naming ceremony of a park on its Beeri campus, which was to be held on Thursday, 7 October, and that it has been deferred on the advice of the police in view of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state.

Right-wing outfits like ABVP, Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the move to name the park after Stan Swamy, saying that the college should rather name the park after Oscar Fernandes or George Fernandes.