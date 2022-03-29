Man Who Attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Sent For Psychiatric Treatment: Patna SSP

Other videos showed the man being escorted away by the police.

Later, the district administration issued a statement and informed that the attacker was a local resident. In addition, the man had reportedly attempted suicide twice, and his mental condition had caused his wife to live separately along with their children.

The administration further said that CM Kumar had ordered that "no punitive action" be taken against the man and his psychiatric rehabilitation be ensured.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav called the incident a major security lapse.

"CM is not safe, it's a major security lapse. Anyone comes and attacks the CM. Action should be taken against DGP for not arresting the culprits," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)