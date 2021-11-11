TN: Man In Love with 'Upper' Caste Woman Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder

Kumar, who belonged to the Sambavar caste, and hailed from an area named Thovallai near Nagercoil in the Kanyakumari district reportedly fell in love with a Vellalar woman during college.

However, due to differences in caste status, his parents disapproved of his relationship.

Against the backdrop of the woman's family also opposing their match and finding another groom from her, Kumar was summoned to the woman's home by an advocate from Thovallai, TNM reported.

At the woman's house, according to the complaint, the families expressed their clear disapproval of their union. The brother stated further, “Outside the house, her brothers threatened me saying ‘your brother will be a corpse if he talks to our sister again.’”

A month later, the Pudhupaandi police, accompanied by the woman's brothers, visited Kumar, saying that a complaint was filed against him. As per his brother, Suresh left for the station at 1 pm on his motorbike and didn't return until 5 pm.

The TNM report stated that Kumar was not at the police station. Consequently, a search party of his kin and other acquaintances found him lying unconscious in a field.

“There were injuries on his neck and back. His feet were also wounded as if he’d been dragged along the ground," Suman stated, TNM quoted.

The younger brother, who refused to be identified added that the police station claims that he never visited them.

(With inputs from The News Minute.)