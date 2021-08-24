Man Beaten, Told to 'Go to Pakistan' in Video From Ajmer; Police Books 5

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a man, who had ostensibly come to beg for alms in a neighbourhood of Rajasthan's Ajmer, being assaulted by a man who tells him "Go to Pakistan."
(Video Screenshot: Twitter/Hussain Haidry)
A video that has surfaced on social media shows a man, who had ostensibly come to beg for alms in a neighbourhood of Rajasthan's Ajmer, being assaulted by a man who tells him "Go to Pakistan."
Two minors, a girl and a boy, possibly related to the beggar, can also be seen being heckled by the man in the video of the incident, which took place in Ajmer's Ramganj district. A crowd of people can be seen spectating the affair.
"Go to Pakistan. You will get alms there. You won't get anything here," the assailant can be heard telling the indigent man in the video. He also slaps the man multiple times and attempts to kick him, the footage shows.
"A video appeared on the evening of 21 August, which gave the knowledge of a beggar and some of his associates being beaten up by some men. When the incident was looked into, it was found that the episode took place in Ramganj's Subhash Nagar area," the Ajmer police said in a statement on Monday, 23 August.
Shashi Kant Sharma, officer on special duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, directed the Ajmer police to look into the matter on Monday night.
"In the said case, five persons including Lalit Sharma have been arrested under section 151 by the Ramganj district police station of Ajmer on 22 August," the Ajmer police said in its reply.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined