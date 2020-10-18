Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Another Man in Ballia District

Days after a 46-year-old man was killed in a firing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police has arrested the main accused, Dhirendra Singh in Lucknow, reported ANI. Speaking to the news agency, Amitabh Yash, IG STF said that Singh and his accomplices are being questioned at an undisclosed location. “Arms recovered from the possession of his accomplices. STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident,” Yash added.

The incident, which took place in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the circle officer (CO) of the area, happened on 15 October, over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area in Ballia district. According to a report in NDTV, Singh filed a “surrender application”at a local court. The application allows an accused to surrender before the court. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who had publicly spoken in support of the accused, has been reportedly summoned by party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)