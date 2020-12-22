Amid Standoff With Centre, Mamata Banerjee Speaks to Pawar 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar spoke over the phone on Monday, 21 December and reportedly discussed BJP-led central government's “attempts to destabilise Opposition-ruled states.”
“A conspiracy is being hatched to overthrow the TMC government in West Bengal by violating the state's authority and powers at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre. Although law and order is a state matter, the Centre is interfering by changing the officials. This is a very grave matter," NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik told IANS.
He said that NCP President Sharad Pawar has already discussed the issues with Banerjee and will try to unite all other national opposition parties on the same.
He slammed the Centre for "abusing its powers and trying to topple elected state governments" which was a matter of serious concern in a democratic set up.
The BJP and Trinamool Congress are currently locked in an all-out political war ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal in mid-2021.
In the past, Pawar has spoken out on the Centre allegedly attempting to trample on states' rights and powers which was contrary to the principles of federal democracy.
With four months to go for Assembly polls in Bengal, Banerjee has accused the BJP of trying to weaken her government and her Trinamool Congress party.
Several Opposition chief ministers have come out in her support including Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress chief Ministers like Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan).
(With inputs from IANS.)
