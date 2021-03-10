CM Mamata Says She Was Attacked in Nandigram, Rushed to Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, 10 March, that she was attacked in Nandigram, as she was rushed back to Kolkata with an injured foot.
"Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," she said, adding that no local police was present at the spot when the incident took place.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo filed her nomination from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.
Addressing a press conference after filing her nomination, the CM had said, “I have always supported the uprising in Nandigram… I have sometimes wanted to be able to contest from Singur or Nandigram. I was reminded of Nandigram when I last came for a meeting here. There was no MLA at that time, the seat was vacant. So I asked, will it be okay if I contest?”
Mamata went on to say that she had gotten a very encouraging response from the crowd, and because of their support, she realised that Nandigram “is not just a slogan,” but the place where the kisan movement built up from.
The upcoming elections in West Bengal are proving to be a high-stakes battle between the ruling TMC and an emergent BJP. Also in the equation is the Congress and the Left alliance.
Published: 10 Mar 2021,06:59 PM IST