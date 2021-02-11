Mahua Moitra Hits Back After BJP MPs Move Privilege Notice

The Allegations Against Gogoi

Although Moitra did not name Gogoi, the Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar from MPs on the treasury benches, who vehemently opposed her remarks.

She was allowed to finish her speech though – which slammed the ruling government on everything, from the farmers’ protest to misuse of the sedition law – with a caveat that her remarks on the former CJI would be expunged if they were found to be objectionable.

A 35-year-old woman had accused Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019. The former junior court assistant submitted an affidavit to 22 judges of the Supreme Court outlining how the then CJI had sexually harassed her, and how she was further victimised and dismissed from her post.

The woman was reinstated to her position by the Supreme Court on 22 January.