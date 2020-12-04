Maha Teacher Wins $1Mn Global Teacher Prize, Says Will Share 50%  

Ranjitsinh Disale, 32, a primary school teacher from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Thursday, 3 December, won $ 1-million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls’ education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India, reported news agency PTI.

Disale was chosen from 10 finalists from across the world for the annual prize founded by the Varkey Foundation in 2014.

The foundation recognises an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.