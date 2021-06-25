FAQ: Maha Scraps Level 4 & 5 From Unlock Plan, What’s Allowed Now?

(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
As the COVID-19 curve in the state showed an upward trend again, the government of Maharashtra on Friday, 25 June, decided to revise their five-level unlock strategy.
All violations of COVID-19 protocols will result in fines imposed by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Here is all you need to know about what's allowed and what's not:
On what basis will the levels of relaxations be determined?
The weekly positivity rate will be considered for decisions on levels of restrictions to be applied. The rate must be determined only through RT-PCR tests, and data for this will be made available by the Public Health Department.
What will happen to the districts that come under levels 1 and 2 at present?
All regions that fall under these levels will be moved to Level 3.
What will be the shop timings under the five levels?
Shops dealing with essential items may remain open till 4 pm on all days under levels 3 and 4. However, they will open till 4 pm on weekdays and be closed on weekends if they fall under level 5.
Medical shops shall be functional on weekends as well even if they come under level 5.
Shops dealing with non-essential items may remain open till 4 pm on weekdays under level 3. However, they will remain closed if they fall under level 4 or 5.
Will malls and theatres be operational?
No, these establishments will remain closed.
Will I be able to dine out?
If your district lies in Level 3, you will be able to dine out with restaurant occupancy reduced to 50 percent. For levels 4 and 5, dining out will not be an option.
Will local trains be operational?
Local train services will be restricted and only essential travel and exemptions will be allowed depending on the level. Medical personnel will be also be allowed to travel depending on the level.
Will I be able to attend weddings or funerals?
For levels 3 and 4, as many as 50 people and 25 people will be allowed attend marriages respectively. However, for level 5, only the family will be allowed to take part in the wedding.
Only a maximum of 20 people will be allowed at funerals.
Can I shop online?
You will be able to shop online if you fall under Level 3. However, for the other two levels, only essential e-commerce services will be provided.
Additionally, the most recent order from the government includes special directives for the DDMA to ensure that relaxations in COVID-19 curbs do not lead to further spread.
They include:
