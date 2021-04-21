Maharashtra Remdesivir Row: FDA Commissioner Transferred 

This came in context of the Maharashtra Police claiming they were probing a case of alleged ‘illegal’ export of Remdesivir by the company. In a press note released on the next day, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Chaitanya S, explained what had happened on the night of 17 April.

He said that the police had “specific information about the stock of a large quantity (60,000 vials) of Remdesevir by a pharmaceutical company”, which could not be exported due to an existing ban by the Government of India on its export.

Since Saturday, the ruling MVA and BJP have been engaged in a political war of claims over the procurement of the drug, with the government alleging that the Centre pressured manufacturers to not supply it to the state of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday summoned the director of Bruck Pharma to question them as part of a probe.

Following which, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and another BJP member Praveen Darekar rushed to the police station, questioning why the director had been called in when the FDA had given permission for procurement of the drug.